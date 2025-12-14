MLA funds-for-commission: BJP MLA among 3 Raj legislators face probe

The Rajasthan government on Sunday ordered a high-level inquiry into allegations against three legislators seeking commissions for the release of MLA funds.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma speaks at the ‘Innovation Day–Startups Conclave’ organised in Jaipur, December 12, 2025. Photograph: @BhajanlalBjp/ANI Photo

As part of the action, the MLA LAD accounts of the MLAs have been frozen pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The action was taken following a media report accusing Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Khinvsar Revantram Danga, Congress MLA from Hindaun Anita Jatav and independent MLA from Bayana Ritu Banawat of taking commission in exchange for a sanctioning amount from MLA LAD fund.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the report on corruption in the MLA fund is an extremely serious and concerning matter.

"Our government follows a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption by any public servant. No matter how influential a person may be, if found guilty of corruption, they will not be spared," he said in a post on X.

"Instructions have been given to the chief secretary and the director general of police to conduct an inquiry through a high-level committee headed by the state chief vigilance commissioner (additional chief secretary, Home)," he said.

Ashok Gehlot on Sunday urged CM Sharma and assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani to take cognisance of media reports alleging that three legislators were seeking commissions for the release of MLA funds.

"The news regarding the bribery/commission taken by legislators in exchange for releasing the MLA fund is extremely serious and concerning," he took to X.

"Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Vasudev Devnani should immediately take cognisance of this matter and initiate a high-level inquiry," Gehlot said.

The former chief minister said that for public representatives, integrity and honesty in public life should always be of the utmost priority.

The media report blames three legislators, one of Congress, one of the BJP and one independent, of taking a commission for releasing funds.