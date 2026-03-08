Senior Rajasthan Police Officer Faces Casteism Complaint from Junior Colleague

A senior Rajasthan police officer is under investigation after a junior colleague filed a complaint alleging casteist remarks were made during a meeting about upgrading communication systems.

A Rajasthan police officer lodged a case against his junior officer for allegedly making casteist remarks during a meeting at the police headquarters here, police said.

"The FIR was lodged against SP Telecommunications Neetu Bugalia on Friday based on the complaint of Director- Police Telecommunications Daulatram Atal under sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," Jyoti Nagar SHO Santara Meena said on Sunday.

A meeting chaired by Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime and Technical Services) V K Singh was held in the police headquarters on the evening of March 5 that was attended by several senior police officers of the telecommunication department.

The meeting's agenda was to hold discussion on the upgradation of communication systems.

Allegations of Casteist Remarks

Atal told PTI that during the session, he was delivering a presentation when SP Telecommunications Bugalia interrupted him and said that he had become a director due to reservation.

He said that Bugalia repeatedly interrupted the presentation.

"I asked her to not make such remarks and warned of registering an FIR but she continue to disrupt during the presentation following which the ADG asked her to leave the meeting," he said.