HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Senior Rajasthan Police Officer Faces Casteism Complaint from Junior Colleague

Senior Rajasthan Police Officer Faces Casteism Complaint from Junior Colleague

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 08, 2026 14:47 IST

A senior Rajasthan police officer is under investigation after a junior colleague filed a complaint alleging casteist remarks were made during a meeting about upgrading communication systems.

Key Points

  • A Rajasthan police officer has filed an FIR against a senior officer, SP Neetu Bugalia, for alleged casteist remarks made during a meeting.
  • The complaint was lodged by Director-Police Telecommunications Daulatram Atal under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
  • The alleged incident occurred during a meeting at the police headquarters in Jaipur concerning the upgradation of communication systems.
  • Atal claims Bugalia interrupted his presentation and stated he became a director due to reservation, leading to her removal from the meeting.

A Rajasthan police officer lodged a case against his junior officer for allegedly making casteist remarks during a meeting at the police headquarters here, police said.

"The FIR was lodged against SP Telecommunications Neetu Bugalia on Friday based on the complaint of Director- Police Telecommunications Daulatram Atal under sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," Jyoti Nagar SHO Santara Meena said on Sunday.

 

A meeting chaired by Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime and Technical Services) V K Singh was held in the police headquarters on the evening of March 5 that was attended by several senior police officers of the telecommunication department.

The meeting's agenda was to hold discussion on the upgradation of communication systems.

Allegations of Casteist Remarks

Atal told PTI that during the session, he was delivering a presentation when SP Telecommunications Bugalia interrupted him and said that he had become a director due to reservation.

He said that Bugalia repeatedly interrupted the presentation.

"I asked her to not make such remarks and warned of registering an FIR but she continue to disrupt during the presentation following which the ADG asked her to leave the meeting," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rajasthan Police Officer Dies in Accidental Firing
Rajasthan Police Officer Dies in Accidental Firing
CBI Arrests Long-Absconding Suspect in Rajasthan Double Murder Case
CBI Arrests Long-Absconding Suspect in Rajasthan Double Murder Case
Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi
Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi
Jabalpur: Man Injured in Group Clash, Police Deployed
Rape Accused Escapes Police Custody During Court Appearance in Maharajganj

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai 2:18

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's Kuttikkanam0:45

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO