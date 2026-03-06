CBI Arrests Long-Absconding Suspect in Rajasthan Double Murder Case

After a 16-year manhunt, the CBI has successfully arrested a fugitive wanted in connection with the 2010 murder of an additional sessions judge's relatives in Rajasthan, bringing a long chapter of crime to a close.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Paras Ram, a suspect in the 2010 murder of relatives of a Rajasthan judge, has been arrested after 16 years on the run.

The CBI apprehended Ram in Delhi, where he was living under the alias 'Raju Sharma'.

Ram was allegedly involved in a shooting that killed a father and son, who were related to the additional sessions judge.

The CBI used technical inputs and field intelligence to track down and arrest the fugitive, who had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

The CBI has arrested a proclaimed offender wanted for allegedly killing relatives of an additional sessions judge in 2010 in Rajasthan, ending his nearly 16-year run from the law, officials said Friday.

Paras Ram, who was one of the six accused involved in the killing of a father-son duo in Kama, Rajasthan, had been evading agencies since he was booked, they said. He carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

He was arrested in the national capital on Thursday, living under the assumed identity of "Raju Sharma", the officials said.

Details of the Crime

"It was alleged that on 29.07.2010, the accused persons criminally trespassed into the house of a person at Kama, Rajasthan and opened indiscriminate fire using country-made firearms. As a result of the firing, two persons, including a father and son who were family members of the then Additional Sessions Judge, lost their lives on the spot, while two other persons sustained grievous injuries," a CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

Through meticulous collection and analysis of technical inputs and field intelligence, the Central Bureau of Investigation developed credible leads on the fugitive's whereabouts, resulting in his arrest.

"The arrested accused was produced before the competent court and has been granted three days of police custody," the spokesperson said.