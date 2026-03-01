HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Rape Accused Escapes Police Custody During Court Appearance in Maharajganj

Rape Accused Escapes Police Custody During Court Appearance in Maharajganj

March 01, 2026 14:56 IST

An undertrial accused of rape and offenses under the SC/ST Act escaped police custody in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, prompting investigations into police negligence and a search for the absconding accused.

Key Points

  • An undertrial accused of rape and violations of the SC/ST Act escaped from police custody in Maharajganj during a court appearance.
  • Police have registered a case against two policemen for alleged negligence in connection with the undertrial's escape.
  • The accused, Kishan Sahni, fled under the pretext of using the restroom while being escorted by police.
  • Multiple teams have been formed to locate and arrest the absconding accused, and an investigation into the role of the involved policemen is underway.

An undertrial, who was arrested on the charges of raping a minor and under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, escaped police custody during a court appearance, officials said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against two policemen for alleged negligence, and a separate case has also been lodged against the absconding accused, they said.

 

According to the FIR registered at the Shyam Deurwa police station, the accused, Kishan Sahni (22), resident of Kushinagar district, was brought to the Farenda Court here on Saturday for a hearing in connection with the rape case involving a minor and offences under the SC/ST Act.

Police said the accused was being escorted by Head Constable Udaybhan Kushwaha and Home Guard Nand Kishore. Sahni, under the pretext of using the restroom near the Bullet Agency Chowpariya on Farenda Road, managed to flee.

Following the incident, a case was registered against the head constable and home guard on the complaint by Sub-Inspector Vivek Kumar Singh, alleging negligence in duty.

A separate case has also been registered against the absconding accused, following a complaint by the head constable.

SP Somendra Meena said multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused at the earliest.

The role of policemen involved is also being investigated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
