HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rajasthan couple ends life after husband loses Rs 5 lakh on gaming app

Rajasthan couple ends life after husband loses Rs 5 lakh on gaming app

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 02, 2025 17:23 IST

x

A married couple committed suicide, reportedly depressed over the husband losing around Rs 5 lakh while gambling online, police said on Monday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

Deepak Rathore and his wife, Rajesh Rathore, were found hanging from ceiling fans in their house in Kheda Rampur village in the district on Monday morning, police said.

The couple reportedly purchased a nylon rope from a local market on Sunday night and hanged themselves after having dinner, police said.

 

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dhaka said that when Deepak's father knocked on the door of their room on Monday morning, there was no answer. When the door was broken open, the duo was found hanging inside.

Police said no suicide note was found in the room.

According to Deepak's family members, he had recently lost around Rs 5 lakh while gambling online and was depressed.

A couple of days ago, Deepak had spoken on the phone with his wife's elder sister and told her about his ordeal and that he had no other option but to end his life.

His sister-in-law urged him not to take any extreme steps and assured help, the family members said.

Meanwhile, DSP Dhaka said a probe has been launched to ascertain the cause behind the alleged suicide.

The bodies have been handed over to family members after a post-mortem, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Under huge debt, Haryana family's horrific suicide pact
Under huge debt, Haryana family's horrific suicide pact
India needs a gaming regulator. It can save lives
India needs a gaming regulator. It can save lives
The Gamer Grannies
The Gamer Grannies
Blue Whale Challenge suicide danger HIGHEST in India!
Blue Whale Challenge suicide danger HIGHEST in India!
Woman kills husband, fakes death in Drishyam-like plot
Woman kills husband, fakes death in Drishyam-like plot

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mani Ratnam's Top 7 Songs With A R Rahman

webstory image 2

Aloo Poha Vada: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Eat Sweet Potatoes: 8 Ways They Are Good For You

VIDEOS

Viral video shows man crossing flooded river on hanging bridge in Arunachal0:45

Viral video shows man crossing flooded river on hanging...

Algerian Parliament hosts dinner for Baijayant Panda-led delegation1:01

Algerian Parliament hosts dinner for Baijayant Panda-led...

Jalsa moments: Big B's kind gesture 1:36

Jalsa moments: Big B's kind gesture

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD