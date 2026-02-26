Rajasthan Man Assaulted, Robbed After Tracking Missing SUV to Bengaluru

A Rajasthan man's journey to Bengaluru to recover his stolen SUV turned violent when he was allegedly assaulted and robbed, highlighting the dangers of self-recovery efforts.

Photograph: Pexels from Pixabay

Key Points A Rajasthan man was allegedly assaulted and robbed in Bengaluru after locating his missing SUV using a mobile tracking app.

The victim had lent his SUV to a friend over a year ago, who failed to return it, prompting him to file a police complaint.

After tracking the SUV to Bengaluru, the man retrieved it, but was intercepted by three men who assaulted him and stole the vehicle.

Police have arrested one suspect, Mangilal Choudary, and recovered the SUV and stolen mobile phones.

The incident highlights the risks associated with tracking and retrieving stolen property without involving local law enforcement.

A 32-year-old man from Rajasthan who travelled to Bengaluru to retrieve his missing SUV was allegedly assaulted and robbed, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Chandra Prakash, a resident of Jodhpur, had lent his SUV to his friend Mahendra Gujjar over a year ago on the assurance that it would be returned within a few weeks, they said.

When the vehicle was not returned, he lodged a complaint with the local police in Jodhpur last year, but no progress was made.

According to police, Prakash then allegedly used a mobile application to track his vehicle's location and found that it was being driven in Bengaluru. On February 23, he reached the city with a spare key, located the SUV parked by the roadside in east Bengaluru and drove it away after unlocking it.

The Assault and Robbery

Around 11.10 pm, as he neared Bommanahalli Circle, three men on a two-wheeler intercepted him. When he questioned them, an argument ensued and the trio allegedly assaulted him with an iron rod and a helmet, a senior police officer said.

The accused allegedly robbed him of two mobile phones and fled with the SUV. Prakash sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Based on his complaint, Mangilal Choudary (40), a businessman from Rajasthan, was arrested in connection with the incident, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the other two suspects.

During interrogation, Choudary told police he had extended a friendly loan to an acquaintance who defaulted and that the SUV was given as security, police said.

Gujjar had allegedly borrowed money from acquaintances and passed the vehicle to a friend of Choudary, who later returned it to him. The SUV and the two mobile phones have been recovered, they added.