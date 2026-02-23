Retired colonel attacked by 6 with beer bottles in Gurugram road rage

A retired Army colonel was brutally attacked in a Gurugram road rage incident, prompting swift action from police after the victim's social media post highlighted the assault and alleged initial police inaction

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The retired Army officer was attacked after a minor car accident.

The victim, Anil Yadav, reported the incident on social media, alleging police apathy in the initial investigation.

Gurugram police responded to the social media outcry by registering an FIR and arresting five of the accused.

The accused allegedly assaulted the colonel, damaged his car, and forced him to transfer Rs 30,000 via UPI.

The arrested individuals have been identified and are being questioned by the police regarding the road rage incident.

In a road rage incident, a retired Army colonel was allegedly attacked with beer bottles by six youths after his car grazed their vehicle, leading to his hospitalisation.

The incident occurred on the night of February 21 when the victim, Anil Yadav, 50, was returning from Medanta hospital in Gurugram after attending to his ailing father.

Alleging police apathy, Yadav took to X to air his grievance, drawing a flurry of reactions, following which the Gurugram police swung into action and, after registering an FIR at Sector 50 police station, arrested five of the accused on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by Yadav, "I was driving alone when a car in the lane on my right suddenly swerved to the left, and though I tried to apply the brakes and avoid it, my car touched it.

"Being a veteran, it comes naturally to me to address the situation up front, so I opened my door and got out to inspect the damage. Six men alighted from the other car, carrying beer bottles and started arguing with me even though I was open to compensating for the minor damage monetarily.

"But they had other designs and began assaulting me with bottles and punches. They also damaged my car with beer bottles, breaking the windshield and lights, etc.," he alleged.

Yadav claimed that they also pushed him into their car and tried to drive away with him but couldn't figure out how to get his car moving.

"They had to escape as traffic was piling up, but only after getting Rs 30,000 transferred through my UPI account. I had to be rushed to a hospital and am admitted there after the emergency medical protocol," Yadav said in his complaint.

In his post on X highlighting his plight, Yadav claimed that the Gurugram police investigation officer for this case did "not find time to come to the hospital and take my statement, leave alone an FIR. The woman IO sincerely believes that I am the one who beat up six guys after hitting their car and quietly drove away".

Yadav said he dreads to think what could have happened if there was a young woman in place of him.

"With these kinds of men on the streets, no one is safe and our sisters and daughters are especially vulnerable to such unprovoked, 'spur of the moment' violence. I, being a hardened Mil Veteran, could endure the ordeal, but I dread to think that if, instead of me, there was a young lady returning from work. What would they have done to her," he added.

According to police officials, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS at Sector 50 police station on Monday. After the FIR, the police arrested five accused, who "confessed" to the crime, they said.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Pankaj (23), Vikas (21), Nikhil (21), residents of district Rewari, Sahil (22) and Ankit Kumar (22), residents of Mahendergarh district.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had come to a wedding in Badshahpur on February 21 and the complainant was beaten up by them after the accident.

"The accused, Pankaj, Sahil, and Ankit, work at Nippon Company in Rewari. Vikas is a second-year BA student, and Nikhil is a second-year BCom student. We are questioning the accused", said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.