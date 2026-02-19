HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
69-year-old woman killed in front of paralysed husband in Bengaluru

69-year-old woman killed in front of paralysed husband in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 19, 2026 21:44 IST

A 69-year-old woman was tragically murdered and robbed of her gold jewelry in a home invasion in Bengaluru, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of a local shop owner.

Key Points

  • The victim's paralyzed husband was present during the crime.
  • Police arrested Shivakumar, a local shop owner, as the primary suspect.
  • The suspect allegedly committed the murder to pay off a debt of Rs 8 lakh.
  • CCTV footage helped police identify and track down the suspect in the Bengaluru murder case.

A 69-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and robbed of her gold ornaments at her residence on Bengaluru's outskirts while her paralysed husband was present, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred on Pete Street in Nelamangala, where Shobha lived with her husband, who is paralysed and bedridden, police said.

For the past decade, she had been the sole caregiver for her husband. The couple had no children and lived a secluded life, according to police.

A video from the scene showed the woman lying in a pool of blood, with her husband beside her on the same bed, they said.

The accused, Shivakumar, a wholesale shop owner who has been arrested in the case, allegedly targeted her to clear a debt of Rs 8 lakh, police said.

The crime came to light on Wednesday evening when her husband's physiotherapist arrived for a scheduled session. Upon finding Shobha's lifeless body in a pool of blood, the doctor immediately alerted the local authorities, police officials said.

Details of the Crime

According to police, at approximately 4 pm on the day of the incident, the accused, Shivakumar, a resident of the same locality, noticed Shobha wearing gold jewellery. He allegedly followed her to her residence with a premeditated plan.

Shivakumar entered the house under the guise of being thirsty, asking Shobha for a glass of water. Once inside, and believing she was alone, he attacked her. When Shobha attempted to resist, the accused allegedly slit her throat, a senior police officer said.

After the murder, Shivakumar fled the scene with more than 100 grams of gold jewellery worn by the victim, police said.

Investigation and Arrest

By analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area, police identified Shivakumar and tracked him down, they added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
