Man Wounded In Rajasthan School Shooting After Leave Dispute

A man was injured in a Rajasthan school shooting after a teacher's husband allegedly opened fire following a dispute over a denied leave request, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points A man was injured in a shooting at a government school in Karauli, Rajasthan.

The shooting occurred after a teacher's leave request was allegedly denied, leading to a dispute.

The teacher's husband allegedly fired a country-made pistol during an argument with a senior teacher.

The injured man was a bystander and is reported to be out of danger.

Police are searching for the teacher, her husband, and two associates who fled the scene.

A man was injured after a teacher's husband allegedly opened fire on the premises of a government school in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Thursday, police said.

Shooting Incident Details

Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Lal said the incident took place at a government primary school in Todabhim town.

A dispute was triggered after a senior teacher allegedly denied leave to his junior Priya Prajapat.

Upset over the matter, Priya called her husband Bhim Singh.

"Bhim Singh arrived at the school along with two others and got into a verbal altercation with the senior teacher. During the argument, he allegedly fired at the senior teacher using a country-made pistol," the SHO said.

Investigation and Aftermath

The senior teacher managed to escape unhurt, but a local man standing nearby sustained injuries in the firing incident, he said, adding, "He was taken to a nearby hospital and is out of danger."

Police said the incident took place at the periphery of the school premises, where the injured man had stopped to watch the altercation. A few students were present inside classrooms at the time of the incident, the SHO said.

Priya Prajapat, her husband and his two associates allegedly fled the spot after the incident and efforts are on to trace them, police said.