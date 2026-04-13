Rajasthan Teacher Found Dead in Rented Home; Heart Condition Investigated

A government school teacher was discovered dead in his Pali, Rajasthan, residence, prompting a police investigation into a possible heart attack as the cause of death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 40-year-old teacher was found dead in his rented accommodation in Pali, Rajasthan.

Preliminary investigations suggest the teacher may have died due to a heart attack.

The deceased, Mukesh Meena, had been living alone and teaching at a local school for three years.

Neighbours alerted the police after noticing a foul smell emanating from the locked house.

The teacher had a pre-existing heart condition, according to his family.

A 40-year-old government school teacher was found dead in a rented house in Rajasthan's Pali, with preliminary information suggesting he may have died of a heart attack, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light in Dayalpura village after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the locked house and alerted the police on Sunday evening.

The body of the deceased, Mukesh Meena, a resident of Tonk, was found lying on a bed in a room after the gate of the house was forced open by the police, Sub-Inspector Kishnaram Bishnoi said.

Police said Mukesh had been living alone in the rented accommodation for the past three years and was working as a teacher at a government senior secondary Sanskrit school in the village.

The body appeared to be around two days old at the time of recovery.

The deceased's family told the police that he had been suffering from a heart ailment for a long time. He is survived by two sons, who live with their mother in Tonk.

The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report, police added.