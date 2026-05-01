Rajasthan Man Shoots Wife At Wedding, Then Kills Himself

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, a man allegedly shot his wife at a wedding before taking his own life, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Key Points A man in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district allegedly shot his wife at a wedding function before committing suicide.

The incident occurred at the woman's parental home in Singhavali village.

The accused, Raghavendra, died on the spot, while his wife, Radhika, sustained critical injuries and was referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment.

Police recovered the weapon and are investigating the cause of the dispute between the couple, who had been married for four years.

A 31-year-old man allegedly shot his wife during a wedding function, and then died by suicide in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at the woman's parental home in Singhavali village under the Rupwas police station area, when a family function was underway.

Details of the Incident

Station House Officer Vinod Meena said the accused, Raghavendra (31), a resident of Agra, died on the spot, while his wife, Radhika (28), sustained critical injuries.

Radhika had come to her parental home on April 30 to attend her cousin's pre-wedding ceremony. Raghavendra reached the venue around noon on Friday and called her into a room, where the two had an argument, the officer said.

"He took her inside a room, locked it, and shot her in the chest with a country-made pistol before turning the weapon on himself," he said.

Family's Reaction and Aftermath

Hearing gunshots, family members rushed to the room, broke open the door and found both lying in a pool of blood. Raghavendra had died by then, while Radhika was seriously injured, he said.

She was first taken to a hospital in Rupwas and later referred to the RBM Hospital in Bharatpur. Due to her critical condition, she was subsequently referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment, police said.

Investigation Underway

The weapon used in the incident has been recovered from the room, and statements of family members are being recorded. The exact cause of the dispute is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Police said the couple had been married for four years and have a three-year-old son. Further investigation is underway.