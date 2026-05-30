Rajasthan: Four Killed As Car Collides With Truck

A tragic car and truck collision in Rajasthan's Nagaur district resulted in the death of four members of a Jodhpur family, highlighting the dangers of road travel.

Key Points Four family members from Jodhpur died in a car accident near Nagaur, Rajasthan.

The car collided with a truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

The accident occurred near Basni Pulia on the Ring Road.

Locals attempted to rescue the occupants, but all four died either at the scene or en route to the hospital.

Four members of a family died when a car and a truck collided with each other and burst into flames in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Basni Pulia on the Ring Road under the Sadar police station area.

Details Of The Fatal Collision

Station House Officer Suresh Kaswa said Jai Singh (43), his wife Suman Kanwar (40), their son Indravardhan Singh (10), and their relative Laxmi Kanwar, all residents of Jodhpur, were returning from Bikaner when their car collided with the truck.

The impact of the collision left the car badly mangled. Soon after the collision, there was a loud explosion and both vehicles caught fire, police said.

Rescue Efforts And Aftermath

Locals rushed to the spot and pulled out the occupants of the car. The locals rushed them to the hospital. While two of the occupants died on the spot, the remaining two succumbed on the way to the hospital, they said.

The fire was brought under control by locals before police reached the spot, they added.