Rajasthan Police Probe Apparent Suicide of Young Couple in Farm Reservoir

A young couple was found dead in a Rajasthan farm reservoir, with police investigating a possible suicide pact linked to a love affair, raising questions about societal pressures and relationship challenges.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A young couple, Sonu and Vimla, were discovered deceased in a farm's water reservoir in Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan.

Police are investigating the deaths as a potential suicide pact linked to a love affair.

The couple had been missing since Monday, prompting a search by their families and local authorities.

Initial investigations suggest a suicide, but the case remains open as police gather more information.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s and suspected lovers, were found dead in a farm's water reservoir (diggi) in Hanumangarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported from village 20 LLW under Sadar Police Station limits.

According to police, Sonu and Vimla, aged 22 and 25, had been missing since Monday, and a search for them was on.

On Tuesday afternoon, their families received information that the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a 'diggi' in a farm in the village.

The bodies were retrieved by the police and returned to their families after a post-mortem.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalchand said the matter is under investigation.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide related to a love affair," he said.