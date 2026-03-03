Hotel Owner Killed, Three Injured in Rajasthan Shooting

A hotel owner was fatally shot and three others injured in a brazen shooting in Rajasthan, raising concerns about law and order and sparking a police investigation into potential liquor trade rivalries.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The owner was shot dead while three others were critically wounded after armed assailants opened fire inside a hotel in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Tuesday.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident, saying it has "shaken" the state, and alleged deterioration of law and order in Rajasthan.

The incident occurred late Monday in Bidasar area where three assailants allegedly barged into the hotel premises and began firing indiscriminately, police said.

Hotel owner Maniram Manda was shot dead on the spot, while three others sustained bullet injuries. The injured were referred to Jaipur for treatment late in the night and are stated to be in serious condition, they added.

The hotel was sealed after the incident and heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

Investigation into Possible Motives

Police sources said Manda was associated with the liquor and hospitality business. Preliminary investigation suggests the murder may have been linked to an ongoing rivalry between groups involved in the liquor trade, they said.

Political Reaction

Questioning the role of the state government, Ashok Gehlot said the firing incident in Churu that left one person dead and three injured has "shaken" the state.

"Criminals have no fear of law. Such brutal murders have created fear among traders and the general public," Gehlot said.

He alleged that incidents of brazen killings were becoming frequent across the state, citing cases in Churu, Nagaur and Jodhpur, and urged the chief minister to prioritise governance and law and order.