Six Die in Separate Rajasthan Road Accidents

Tragic road accidents in Rajasthan's Barmer and Dungarpur districts resulted in the deaths of six people and critical injuries to two others, highlighting the dangers on the roads.

Key Points Four people died in Barmer after a car collided head-on with a pickup jeep; identities of the deceased are still unknown.

The pickup jeep driver in Barmer sustained serious injuries and is receiving hospital treatment.

Two youths were killed in Dungarpur when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley.

The tractor driver in the Dungarpur accident was critically injured and taken to the district hospital.

Six people were killed and two others were critically injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Barmer and Dungarpur districts, police said on Tuesday.

Barmer Car and Jeep Collision

In Barmer, four occupants of a car, including a woman and a child, died after their vehicle collided head-on with a pickup jeep.

The impact of the collision was such that both vehicles were badly damaged, police said.

All four victims were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that the pickup jeep driver sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

Dungarpur Motorcycle and Tractor Accident

In a separate accident in Dungarpur, two youths were killed after their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley near Rajpur crossing in the Dambola area.

Police said the deceased were identified as Kishan and Praveen, residents of Parda Dariyati village.

The tractor driver, identified as Mahavir, sustained critical injuries and was referred to the district hospital for treatment.

Police said the bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Simalwara hospital in Dungarpur.