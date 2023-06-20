News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Heavy rains claim 7 lives in Rajasthan in 2 days, 15k shifted to safe places

Heavy rains claim 7 lives in Rajasthan in 2 days, 15k shifted to safe places

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 20, 2023 00:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seven people died in rain-related incidents and 265 people were rescued by relief forces as extremely heavy rainfall triggered by a depression, a remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy, battered parts of Rajasthan during the last two days, officials said.

IMAGE: Heavy rain inundates a housing colony in Ajmer, Rajasthan, June 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled his visit to Bundi, Kota, Jhalawar and Dausa scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, and instead will go to the rain-hit areas.

 

Gehlot will visit Barmer, Sirohi and Jalore districts on Tuesday and Pali and Jodhpur districts on Wednesday.

The secretary of the disaster management and relief department PC Kishan said seven deaths have occurred in rain-related incidents in the last two days.

"Four of the seven deaths occurred in Rajsamand. The deaths occurred due to drowning and other incidents caused by heavy rainfall," he added.

Jalore, Sirohi, Pali and Barmer districts are the most affected and facing flood-like situations, the official said.

He said National Disaster Response Force personnel rescued 133 people, the State Disaster Relief Force 123 people and the Army nine people from different places in these districts in the last two days.

"Nearly 15,000 people were shifted to safer places from low-lying areas," Kishan added.

He said that as per an initial assessment, nearly 8,700 kutcha houses were damaged, 8,500 electric poles were uprooted, 2,000 transformers were damaged and 225 government school buildings were partially damaged.

According to the meteorological department, Shivganj in Sirohi recorded 35 cm of rainfall till Monday morning from Sunday, Nagarfort in Tonk 31 cm, Deogarh in Rajsamand 27 cm, Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand 25 cm, Amet in Rajsamand 24 cm, Rajsamand 22 cm and Ajmer 16 cm.

Ajmer recorded the highest of 100.5 mm rainfall on Monday, it said.

There is no red alert for any district for Tuesday but very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated areas of Sawaimadhopur, Baran and Kota districts and heavy rains in Bundi, Tonk, Jhalawar and Karoli districts, according to the weather office.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Preparation For Biparjoy Paid Dividends
Preparation For Biparjoy Paid Dividends
India sees 28% excess rainfall in pre-monsoon season
India sees 28% excess rainfall in pre-monsoon season
IMD predicts normal rains during south-west monsoon
IMD predicts normal rains during south-west monsoon
Ashes PHOTO: Broad puts England on top
Ashes PHOTO: Broad puts England on top
MVA partners Cong, NCP vie for Jalna LS seat
MVA partners Cong, NCP vie for Jalna LS seat
Both Shiv Senas use foundation day to score points
Both Shiv Senas use foundation day to score points
SAFF: Pakistan team get green signal
SAFF: Pakistan team get green signal
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Biparjoy: Flood-like situation in 3 Rajasthan dists

Biparjoy: Flood-like situation in 3 Rajasthan dists

Rains, winds claim 26 lives in north India in 2 days

Rains, winds claim 26 lives in north India in 2 days

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances