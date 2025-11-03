HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
12 dead as speeding dumper rams many vehicles in Jaipur

12 dead as speeding dumper rams many vehicles in Jaipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 03, 2025 17:17 IST

At least 12 people were killed and as many injured when a speeding dumper truck rammed into several vehicles in Jaipur's Harmada area on Monday, officials said.

IMAGE: A dumper crashes into multiple vehicles in Jaipur's Harmada area. Photograph: Screen grab/X

"The dumper hit several vehicles in a chain collision near Loha Mandi. Twelve people died in the accident and as many have been injured," Jaipur District collector Jitendra Soni told PTI.

Some of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to the SMS Hospital's trauma centre.

 

The dumper was empty and coming from Road No. 14 towards the Loha Mandi petrol pump when it began hitting vehicles one after another over a stretch of nearly 300 metres.

Police teams rushed to the site, diverted traffic and initiated efforts to remove the damaged vehicles from the highway. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals in ambulances.

This is the second major road accident in Rajasthan in as many days. At least 15 people, including 10 women and four children, died and two others were injured when a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck in Phalodi area on Sunday evening.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Rajasthan: 15 die as tempo rams into stationary truck
19 killed in Telangana as state bus collides with lorry
'Life Possesses No Value In Our System'
20 passengers burnt alive as Rajasthan bus catches fire
Couple chases, kills biker for breaking car's side mirror
