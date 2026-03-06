HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Railway Technician's Death in Kanpur Under Investigation

Railway Technician's Death in Kanpur Under Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 06, 2026 20:58 IST

A railway technician was found dead in Kanpur, with a suicide note recovered, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and family concerns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old railway technician, Neha Kumari, was found dead in her rented room in Kanpur.
  • Police discovered a suicide note in her diary, indicating a possible suicide.
  • The family of the deceased has raised suspicions and is requesting a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death.
  • Neha Kumari had recently returned from celebrating Holi with her family and had gotten engaged recently.
  • Police are conducting a post-mortem examination and further investigation to determine the cause of death.

A 28-year-old railway technician was found hanging in her rented accommodation in the Govind Nagar area here, with police recovering a purported suicide note from her diary, officials said on Friday.

The reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained, they said.

 

The deceased, Neha Kumari, a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was employed at the Railways' Fazalganj workshop. She was living in a rented room with her colleague and roommate Sonal, who is also a railway technician.

According to police, the incident came to light on Thursday evening when Sonal returned home and found the room locked from the inside. Despite repeated knocks and phone calls, there was no response.

Suspecting something amiss, she informed the police and Neha's family members.

A police team reached the spot and broke open the door, following which Neha was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a dupatta, officials said.

Investigation and Suicide Note

During the investigation, police and a forensic team recovered a diary from the room containing a suicide note. In it, Neha reportedly wrote, "Mummy, Papa, please forgive me. I am going to end my life."

Station House Officer Govind Nagar Rikesh Kumar Singh said a few lines were found written in the diary, but the exact reason behind the suicide is still unclear.

Police said Neha had returned to Kanpur earlier on Thursday after visiting her hometown to celebrate Holi with her family.

Family Suspicions

Her brother Chandan, who works with the Agra Metro, termed the circumstances surrounding her death "suspicious" and demanded a thorough investigation.

Family members said Neha had taken leave on February 23 to travel home and had recently got engaged on February 26. They expressed shock over the incident, saying she had never appeared to be under stress.

"She was cheerful and dedicated to her work. We never noticed anything that suggested she was troubled," the family said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

MD Student Found Dead in Meerut, Suicide Suspected
Woman Commits Suicide After Failing Police Exams
Bengaluru Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Wife
Bengaluru Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Wife
Woman Commits Suicide Due to Dowry Pressure in UP
Woman Police Constable Commits Suicide in Vadodara
Woman Police Constable Commits Suicide in Vadodara

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Kareena and Saif Spotted at Airport with Their Kids0:58

Kareena and Saif Spotted at Airport with Their Kids

Shanaya's Casual Look Wins Hearts0:53

Shanaya's Casual Look Wins Hearts

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble1:01

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO