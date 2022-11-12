News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Gets Into World Cup Fever...

Rahul Gets Into World Cup Fever...

By REDIFF NEWS
November 12, 2022 16:42 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on Friday, November 11.

 

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi plays football with padayatris during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul enjoys a game of football with padayatris. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A padayatri presents Rahul an unusual gift in Hingoli. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul with Sarvesh Hatne, who received a PC from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in Nanded.
Sarvesh, who participated in the yatra, is a young tech enthusiast, the party tweeted. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A padayatri gets emotional on meeting Rahul. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray wave to onlookers in Hingoli. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi pays floral tributes to the 108 feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi waves at supporters during his visit to Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi at the convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the India-US Economic Financial Partnership meeting in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: YSR Telangana Party President Y S Sharmila requests Prime Minister Modi to set up an inquiry into the alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project during her Praja Prasthanam padayatra at Ramagundam in Peddapalli. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sharmila at the Praja Prasthanam padayatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sharmila, whose brother Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is the chief minister of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, waves to the large crowd. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets his father and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Supremo Sibhu Soren in Ranchi after the state assembly passed the 1932 Domicile Policy bill to raise the total reservation offered to different categories to 77 per cent. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Hemant Soren seeks his father's blessings. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Shiksha Divas, which is observed on the birth anniversary of India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at the SKM Hall in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra meets Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Sant Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party National Convener and Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on at a press conference organised to release the AAP manifesto ahead of the municipal elections in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
