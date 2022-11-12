Rahul Gets Into World Cup Fever...

What some of our leaders were up to on Friday, November 11.
IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi plays football with padayatris during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Rahul enjoys a game of football with padayatris. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A padayatri presents Rahul an unusual gift in Hingoli. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Rahul with Sarvesh Hatne, who received a PC from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in Nanded.
Sarvesh, who participated in the yatra, is a young tech enthusiast, the party tweeted. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A padayatri gets emotional on meeting Rahul. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Rahul and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray wave to onlookers in Hingoli. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi pays floral tributes to the 108 feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Modi waves at supporters during his visit to Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Modi at the convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the India-US Economic Financial Partnership meeting in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: YSR Telangana Party President Y S Sharmila requests Prime Minister Modi to set up an inquiry into the alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project during her Praja Prasthanam padayatra at Ramagundam in Peddapalli. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Sharmila at the Praja Prasthanam padayatra. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Sharmila, whose brother Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is the chief minister of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, waves to the large crowd. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets his father and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Supremo Sibhu Soren in Ranchi after the state assembly passed the 1932 Domicile Policy bill to raise the total reservation offered to different categories to 77 per cent. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Hemant Soren seeks his father's blessings. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Shiksha Divas, which is observed on the birth anniversary of India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at the SKM Hall in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra meets Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Sant Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party National Convener and Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on at a press conference organised to release the AAP manifesto ahead of the municipal elections in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo
