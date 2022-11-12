Rahul Gets Into World Cup Fever...

What some of our leaders were up to on Friday, November 11.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi plays football with padayatris during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul enjoys a game of football with padayatris. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A padayatri presents Rahul an unusual gift in Hingoli. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul with Sarvesh Hatne, who received a PC from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in Nanded.

Sarvesh, who participated in the yatra, is a young tech enthusiast, the party tweeted. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A padayatri gets emotional on meeting Rahul. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray wave to onlookers in Hingoli. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi pays floral tributes to the 108 feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Modi waves at supporters during his visit to Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Modi at the convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the India-US Economic Financial Partnership meeting in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: YSR Telangana Party President Y S Sharmila requests Prime Minister Modi to set up an inquiry into the alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project during her Praja Prasthanam padayatra at Ramagundam in Peddapalli. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sharmila at the Praja Prasthanam padayatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sharmila, whose brother Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is the chief minister of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, waves to the large crowd. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets his father and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Supremo Sibhu Soren in Ranchi after the state assembly passed the 1932 Domicile Policy bill to raise the total reservation offered to different categories to 77 per cent. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Hemant Soren seeks his father's blessings. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Shiksha Divas, which is observed on the birth anniversary of India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at the SKM Hall in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra meets Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Sant Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party National Convener and Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on at a press conference organised to release the AAP manifesto ahead of the municipal elections in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com