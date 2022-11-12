President Murmu Goes Back To School

President Droupadi Murmu visited her home state Odisha for the first time after being elected Rashtrapati on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

On Friday, November 11, the second day of her Odisha tour, the President visited her alma mater, the Government Girls High School and the Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Hostel where she used to stay during her school days.

IMAGE: Thank you for being an inspiration for us, these school girls's faces seem to tell President Murmu on her arrival in Odisha on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: On her visit to her school, President Murmu met 13 of her classmates and even inquired about one of their classmates who was not present. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu tweeted this throwback picture of her with a couple of her classmates. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu looks at a photographic memory from the past at the Government Girls High School. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu with staff and students at the school. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu greets the faculty during her visit to the Tapoban High School at Khandagiri in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu with a sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath during her visit to Puri beach on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com