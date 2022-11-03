News
Rediff.com  » News » The Gifts Mamata Brought Stalin

The Gifts Mamata Brought Stalin

By REDIFF NEWS
November 03, 2022 10:20 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Chennai on Wednesday on a rather quaint visit -- she will attend the birthday celebration of acting Bengal governor La Ganesan's elder brother on Thursday.

Didi utilised the excursion to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at his home on Wednesday evening, bringing with her a trove of gifts for the family.

IMAGE: Didi presents a gift to a rather bashful Stalin as the chief minister's wife Durga, son Udhayanidhi and DMK MP T R Baalu look on. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A jar of Bengali delicacies for the Stalin family.

 

IMAGE: Stalin admires the jar of goodies as Didi explains what it is.

 

IMAGE: Roses for Didi as DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan looks on.

 

IMAGE: Didi, who is no mean painter herself, admires the Tamil Nadu artwork Stalin gifts her.

 

IMAGE: Didi pays tribute to Stalin's late father Muthuvel Karunanidhi. Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, who heads the DMK's youth wing, and his half sister party MP Kanimozhi are also present.
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
