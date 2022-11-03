The Gifts Mamata Brought Stalin

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Chennai on Wednesday on a rather quaint visit -- she will attend the birthday celebration of acting Bengal governor La Ganesan's elder brother on Thursday.

Didi utilised the excursion to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at his home on Wednesday evening, bringing with her a trove of gifts for the family.

IMAGE: Didi presents a gift to a rather bashful Stalin as the chief minister's wife Durga, son Udhayanidhi and DMK MP T R Baalu look on. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A jar of Bengali delicacies for the Stalin family.

IMAGE: Stalin admires the jar of goodies as Didi explains what it is.

IMAGE: Roses for Didi as DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan looks on.

IMAGE: Didi, who is no mean painter herself, admires the Tamil Nadu artwork Stalin gifts her.

IMAGE: Didi pays tribute to Stalin's late father Muthuvel Karunanidhi. Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, who heads the DMK's youth wing, and his half sister party MP Kanimozhi are also present.

