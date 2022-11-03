When People Cried Seeing Modi

What were our leaders up to on Wednesday, November 2, 2022?

IMAGE: There was not a dry eye in sight as 3,024 beneficiaries of a slum rehabilitation project were overwhelmed by emotion as Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi handed them the keys to their new homes at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Across the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a Mahila Mohalla Clinic.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Thursday, seemed unfazed at an Apki Yojna Apki Sarkar Apki Dwar event in Sahibganj.

IMAGE: Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, left, and Pralhad Joshi, second from left, with Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, second from right, and JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal, right, at Invest Karnataka 2022 in Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who should have been at the centre of the proceedings, can be seen, second from right, as Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai lights the lamp to inaugurate Invest Karnataka 2022.

IMAGE: Karnataka Entrepreneurship Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, second from right, with Sajjan Jindal, left, Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, second from left, and Rishad Premji, chairman, Wipro, right, at Invest Karnataka 2022.

IMAGE: Karan Adani, son of the wealthiest Indian, has a word with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as Bommai and Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani look on at Invest Karnataka 2022.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com