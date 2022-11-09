News
Rediff.com  » News » Look Who Wished L K Advani, 95

Look Who Wished L K Advani, 95

By REDIFF NEWS
November 09, 2022 07:42 IST
Lal Kishenchand Advani, the Bharatiya Janata Party's longest-serving president, turned 95 on Tuesday, November 8.

Several BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi called on Lalji at his home in New Delhi to wish the former deputy prime minister.

 

IMAGE: Age has not dimmed Mr Advani's warm smile. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi, who Mr Advani protected from being dismissed as chief minister after the Gujarat riots, presents a bouquet of roses to his former mentor. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi accompanied Mr Advani during his Rath Yatra tour of 1990. Of the prime minister, Mr Advani said in 2014: 'I will not call Narendrabhai my protege, but I have never seen a more brilliant and efficient events manager than him.' Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Defence Minister and former BJP president Rajnath Singh presents a bouquet to Mr Advani. Standing behind Mr Advani is Deepak Chopra, the BJP veteran's long-standing aide. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi has a chat with Mr Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi, Rajnath Singh and the BJP's powerful national General Secretary (Organisation) Bommarabettu Laxmijanardhana Santhosh with Mr Advani. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mr Advani's family takes a photograph with the prime minister. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mr Advani with daughter Pratibha. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mr Advani with son Jayant, Pratibha and daughter-in-law Geetika. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
