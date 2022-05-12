News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Bhat Murder: The Faces Of Grief

Rahul Bhat Murder: The Faces Of Grief

By Rediff News Bureau
May 12, 2022 20:06 IST
On Thursday, May 12, 2022, Rahul Bhat, a government employee belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community, was murdered by terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam in Srinagar.

On October 5, another Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of Srinagar's well-known pharmacy, Bindroo Medicare, was shot at point-blank range while he was at his pharmacy, dispensing medicines.

Please click on the images for glimpses of grief after Thursday's murder.

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
'Kashmir Tigers' claims killing Pandit in govt office
When Terrorists Kill A Cop In Kashmir
'You don't know who is carrying a gun'
India to buy 12 more Swathi radars for China border
'Kashmir Tigers' claims killing Pandit in govt office
Wickremesinghe is back as Sri Lankan PM for 5th time
AAP's Amanatullah detained for protesting demolitions
The War Against Coronavirus

