Rahul Bhat Murder: The Faces Of Grief

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, Rahul Bhat, a government employee belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community, was murdered by terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam in Srinagar.

On October 5, another Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of Srinagar's well-known pharmacy, Bindroo Medicare, was shot at point-blank range while he was at his pharmacy, dispensing medicines.

Please click on the images for glimpses of grief after Thursday's murder.