Putin's invasion of Ukraine a test for the ages: Biden

Putin's invasion of Ukraine a test for the ages: Biden

By Lalit K Jha
February 08, 2023 09:56 IST
The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has been a test for the ages, and a test for the world, United States President Joe Biden has said as he slammed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for his military aggression.

IMAGE: President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy applaud. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

"I spoke from this chamber one year ago, just days after Vladimir Putin unleashed his brutal war against Ukraine. A murderous assault, evoking images of the death and destruction Europe suffered in World War II," Biden said in his address to a Joint Session of the US Congress on Tuesday night.

 

President Putin launched a 'special military operation' in eastern Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

"Putin's invasion has been a test for the ages. A test for America. A test for the world. Would we stand for the most basic of principles? Would we stand for sovereignty? Would we stand for the right of people to live free from tyranny? Would we stand for the defence of democracy?" Biden posed a series of questions in his second State of the Union Address.

"For such a defence matters to us because it keeps the peace and prevents open season for would-be aggressors to threaten our security and prosperity. One year later, we know the answer. Yes, we would. And yes, we did. Together, we did what America always does at our best," he said amidst applause from the Congressmen.

The United States, he said, united NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) and built a global coalition.

"We stood against Putin's aggression. We stood with the Ukrainian people," Biden said.

Among those present in the audience was the Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.

"She represents not just her nation, but the courage of her people. Ambassador, America is united in our support for your country. We will stand with you as long as it takes," said the President.

The United States, he said, is working for more freedom, more dignity, and more peace, not just in Europe, but everywhere.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
