HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Throws Acid On Aunt In Punjab School, Injuring Children

Man Throws Acid On Aunt In Punjab School, Injuring Children

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 23:43 IST

x

A primary school teacher and two children were injured in Batala, Punjab, after the teacher's nephew allegedly attacked her with acid during a class.

Key Points

  • A teacher in Punjab's Batala district was attacked with acid while teaching a class.
  • The attacker is the teacher's nephew, identified as Tejbir Singh, who has been arrested.
  • Two young children in the classroom were also injured by the acid.
  • The teacher is receiving treatment at a local hospital for severe burns.
  • Police are investigating the motive behind the acid attack at the school.

A man allegedly threw acid on his maternal aunt, a primary school teacher, while she was teaching a class in Punjab's Batala district on Friday, inflicting severe burns and also injuring two children present in the classroom, police said.

Accused Arrested After Punjab School Attack

The accused -- identified as Tejbir Singh -- has been arrested, they said, adding that the victim is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Batala.

 

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hargobindpur Sahib) Harish Behal said the incident took place under Ghuman police station limits, asserting that police took immediate action after the incident was reported.

Details Of The Acid Attack

He said the victim -- a teacher at a primary school in Mehmadpur, Batala -- was attacked by her nephew while she was teaching a class at the school.

"She was teaching a UKG class when the accused arrived there, and threw acid on her. Some drops of acid also fell on a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl who were near the teacher at that time," he said.

Investigation Underway

The reason behind the incident are yet to be ascertained and further investigation is in progress, he said, adding that a case under relevant provisions has been registered in this connection.

Acid attacks in India are typically prosecuted under Section 326A of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years. Police will likely investigate the family history and any potential disputes to determine the motive for this violent attack.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Arrested for Molestation
Madhya Pradesh Teacher Arrested for Molestation
Acid attack on 3 girl students in K'taka college, one critical; youth held
Acid attack on 3 girl students in K'taka college, one critical; youth held
Class 10 student sets teacher on fire over 'love affair'
Class 10 student sets teacher on fire over 'love affair'
Girl attacked with acid in Delhi battling facial and eye burns; 3 arrested
Girl attacked with acid in Delhi battling facial and eye burns; 3 arrested
Jealous Woman Arrested After Acid Attack on Boyfriend's Bride-to-Be in Delhi
Jealous Woman Arrested After Acid Attack on Boyfriend's Bride-to-Be in Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps1:10

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps

PM Modi makes surprise halt for street food amid Bengal election campaign1:46

PM Modi makes surprise halt for street food amid Bengal...

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show 1:05

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO