Man Throws Acid On Aunt In Punjab School, Injuring Children

A primary school teacher and two children were injured in Batala, Punjab, after the teacher's nephew allegedly attacked her with acid during a class.

Key Points A teacher in Punjab's Batala district was attacked with acid while teaching a class.

The attacker is the teacher's nephew, identified as Tejbir Singh, who has been arrested.

Two young children in the classroom were also injured by the acid.

The teacher is receiving treatment at a local hospital for severe burns.

Police are investigating the motive behind the acid attack at the school.

A man allegedly threw acid on his maternal aunt, a primary school teacher, while she was teaching a class in Punjab's Batala district on Friday, inflicting severe burns and also injuring two children present in the classroom, police said.

Accused Arrested After Punjab School Attack

The accused -- identified as Tejbir Singh -- has been arrested, they said, adding that the victim is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Batala.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hargobindpur Sahib) Harish Behal said the incident took place under Ghuman police station limits, asserting that police took immediate action after the incident was reported.

Details Of The Acid Attack

He said the victim -- a teacher at a primary school in Mehmadpur, Batala -- was attacked by her nephew while she was teaching a class at the school.

"She was teaching a UKG class when the accused arrived there, and threw acid on her. Some drops of acid also fell on a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl who were near the teacher at that time," he said.

Investigation Underway

The reason behind the incident are yet to be ascertained and further investigation is in progress, he said, adding that a case under relevant provisions has been registered in this connection.

Acid attacks in India are typically prosecuted under Section 326A of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years. Police will likely investigate the family history and any potential disputes to determine the motive for this violent attack.