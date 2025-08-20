HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Class 10 student sets teacher on fire over 'love affair'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 20, 2025 16:30 IST

A young man poured petrol on a guest teacher and set her ablaze over an alleged love affair, leaving her badly injured, in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, Suryansh Kochar, an 18-and-a-half year-old man, who passed Class 10 a year ago, has been arrested, he said.

 

The teacher (26) suffered 25 per cent burn injuries in the incident on Monday and has been referred to Jabalpur Medical College for better treatment, the official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Bhuria said the accused has been arrested and a case registered against him.

"The incident is related to a love affair and investigation is being done on that basis. Further action will be taken on the basis of their statements," he informed.

Bhuria said Kochar is a former student of Utkrisht School at Narsinghpur, where the victim was posted as a guest teacher recently.

School Principal GS Patel said the victim had been posted as a lab technician as well as a guest teacher just one-and-a-half months ago.

"This incident has shocked everyone," Patel added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
