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Jealous Woman Arrested After Acid Attack on Boyfriend's Bride-to-Be in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 15, 2026 10:02 IST

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In a shocking incident in Delhi, a woman has been arrested for an acid attack on her boyfriend's future wife, driven by jealousy and opposition to the impending marriage.

Photograph: Courtesy Instagaram: jatin_sharma_117

Photograph: Courtesy Instagaram: jatin_sharma_117

Key Points

  • A woman was arrested for allegedly throwing acid on her boyfriend's prospective bride in Delhi.
  • The accused was reportedly in a relationship with the same man and opposed his marriage to the victim.
  • The victim is currently receiving treatment at GTB Hospital, and her condition is being monitored.
  • Police are investigating the source of the acid used in the attack and further details surrounding the incident.

A 26-year-old woman has been apprehended for allegedly attacking her boyfriend's prospective bride with acid in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

After receiving information, a team from Gokalpuri police station rushed to the spot in the Indira Vihar area, where it was found that the victim had already been shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by her family members, the police officer said.

 

Investigation Details

Investigations revealed that the victim's marriage had been fixed with a man and the wedding was scheduled in the near future. However, the accused woman, who was reportedly in a relationship with the same man, was opposed to the marriage, the police said.

"Driven by jealousy and anger, the accused allegedly attacked the victim by throwing acid on her," the officer said.

The accused has been identified and apprehended, the police added.

Victim's Condition and Further Enquiries

The victim is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital, and her condition is being closely monitored, they said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain additional details leading to the attack.

Police are also verifying the source of the acid used in the crime.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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