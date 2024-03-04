Acid attack on 3 girl students in K'taka college, one critical; youth held

Three female students suffered burn injuries after an acid attack by a youth at a government pre-university college in the taluka headquarters town of Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The youth has been identified as Abin Shibi (23) hailing from Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala.

He is pursuing an MBA course in his native town, a police official said, adding, he has been arrested.

The three students are in the 17-19 age-group, the police said.

The main victim, who was the actual target of the accused, also hailed from Kerala and had come to Mangaluru for her studies.

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the incident and also assured that stringent legal action would be taken against the perpetrator.

During interrogation, Shibi told the police that the main victim had spurned his amorous advances, and he took this "extreme step to show his disappointment in love."

The attacker told police officials he had targeted only the girl, who suffered third degree facial burn injuries in the attack. But the acid also spilled over the other two students who were sitting close to her, he claimed.

"The two other girls have sustained minor burn injuries", a senior police officer said. "The girls have been shifted to a private hospital after the incident, which took place when they were preparing for the Pre-University Course exams sitting in the corridors of the college."

The youth, wearing a mask and cap to conceal his identity, approached them with a bottle and threw acid. Based on preliminary investigation, the police had earlier said he is from Kasaragod district of Kerala.

"The attacker wore school uniform and had gained entry into the school premises as a student and carried out the crime", the official said. "We are investigating as to who gave him the uniform".

He tried to escape after the attack but the local people who were witness to this incident chased and apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

"The victims were taken to the Kadaba government hospital but the doctors there advised the families to shift them to Mangaluru for better treatment as the burn (suffered by one of the victims) was extensive," the official said. Kadaba police are investigating.

Rao, who is in-charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada district, has directed authorities to ensure that victims received all essential medical care, as well as compensation from the government.

“I strongly condemn the heinous crime of acid attack on three female students on the premises of a government PU college in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district," he said in a post on 'X'.

Rao said the district police have already arrested the accused and are conducting a comprehensive investigation.

“We are investigating the matter seriously and will ensure stringent legal action against the perpetrators,” he added.