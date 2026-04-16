Punjab Police Partners with IIT Ropar to Deploy AI for Crime Prevention

Punjab Police is leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence through a collaboration with IIT Ropar to create an advanced crime prevention system, enhancing data analysis and real-time tracking for improved public safety.

Key Points Punjab Police partners with IIT Ropar to develop an AI-driven 'structured data system' for enhanced crime prevention.

The AI software will provide data analysis, voice recognition, and real-time tracking to support intelligence-led policing.

The initiative aims to build a comprehensive criminal database by integrating structured and unstructured data, including digitising handwritten records.

AI tools and predictive models will convert fragmented crime data into actionable intelligence for faster processing and meaningful insights.

The collaboration will enhance crime pattern recognition and deter technology misuse by criminal networks, improving public safety.

The Punjab government on Thursday joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar to develop a 'structured data system', aimed at strengthening the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in identifying and preventing crime.

Under this partnership, IIT Ropar will develop an advanced software with capabilities such as data analysis, voice recognition, and dashboard-based monitoring. These tools will support real-time tracking and intelligence-led policing, said an official statement.

The initiative aims to support ongoing anti-crime campaigns like 'Gangstran Te Vaar' and the anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashiyan Virudh'.

AI-Powered Crime Data Integration

"The initiative will enable Punjab Police to build a comprehensive database of criminals by integrating both structured and unstructured data. This includes scanned PDFs and handwritten crime records, which will be digitised and unified into a single system, allowing access to information with just one click," it said.

The state government, in collaboration with IIT Ropar, has also ensured specialised technical support for tracking and analysis.

The project will convert fragmented crime data into actionable intelligence using AI tools, predictive models, and analytical dashboards, enabling faster processing and meaningful insights.

"Data plays a crucial role in modern policing. While structured data in organised formats is easy to analyse, a large portion of police records exists in unstructured forms like scanned documents and handwritten reports. Integrating these remains a challenge, often slowing investigations," it said.

This project will bridge that gap by converting unstructured records and combining them with existing datasets into a unified system.

Coordination and Support for Anti-Drug Initiatives

The Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit (DITSU) in Mohali will coordinate among stakeholders to support the Punjab Government's 'Yudh Nashiyan Virudh' initiative against substance abuse.

"The collaboration with IIT Ropar will strengthen AI and machine learning capabilities within the police force. Personnel will be better equipped for crime pattern recognition, marking a significant step in 'Gangstran Te Vaar' and deterring misuse of technology by criminal networks," added a police official.

The initiative is expected to improve crime detection, monitor networks more effectively, and enable faster, data-driven action, significantly enhancing public safety, it said.