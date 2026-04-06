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Punjab Police Foil ISI Terror Plot, Arrest Three

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 18:12 IST

Punjab Police have successfully busted a Pakistan ISI-backed terror module, arresting three individuals and preventing planned attacks on police establishments, highlighting ongoing cross-border terrorism concerns.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantle Pakistan ISI-backed terror module, arresting three individuals.
  • Recovered weapons, including hand grenades with Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, indicate cross-border links.
  • The module planned to target police establishments across multiple states, a plot now successfully averted.
  • Accused were in contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) via social media platforms.
  • The group was planning grenade attacks on police establishments in Punjab and other states, acting on ISI directions.

The Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police busted a Pakistan's ISI-backed terror module, arresting three persons and recovering two hand grenades along with a Glock pistol from them, said a senior police officer on Monday.

The grenades bear markings of POF (Pakistan Ordnance Factory), indicating cross-border linkages, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

 

Those arrested have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Ammishah village in Tarn Taran, Bikramjit Singh, a resident of Nangal Pannuwan village in Amritsar and Amandeep Singh, a resident of Indra Colony in Amritsar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Inter Services Intelligence - backed module was involved in systematic targeting of police establishments across multiple states, which has now been successfully averted.

Efforts are ongoing to identify, track, and apprehend other members of the module, he added.

Investigation Details

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General, State Special Operations Cell, Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann said in an intelligence-led operation, police teams from SSOC arrested Sarabjit Singh and Amandeep Singh, and recovered hand grenades and a pistol from their possession.

The AIG said investigations revealed that the key operative and primary contact of Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) in the group, Bikramjit Singh, was operating from Deesa in Gujarat.

The information was immediately shared with ATS Gujarat, and with their active cooperation, SSOC arrested Bikramjit Singh, he said.

AIG Mann said that during the investigation, it was revealed that all the accused were in touch with PIOs via social media platforms.

Probe also revealed that, acting on directions from ISI handlers, the group was also planning to carry out grenade attacks on various police establishments in Punjab and other states, he added.

An FIR has been registered under the Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act, the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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