How AI Will Enhance Crime Tracking and Criminal Profiling in India

India is set to revolutionise its policing system by integrating artificial intelligence into the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) 2.0, enhancing crime tracking, criminal profiling, and predictive policing capabilities nationwide.

Key Points India's CCTNS 2.0 will integrate AI for enhanced crime tracking and criminal profiling across 17,000 police stations.

AI tools will enable entity resolution, linking cases to common suspects and creating comprehensive criminal profiles.

Predictive policing features will use AI to identify potential crime hotspots and optimise beat planning.

AI-powered facial recognition and automatic number plate recognition will aid in identifying wanted criminals and managing traffic.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) is using AI to detect online crimes and prevent fraudulent financial transactions.

Artificial intelligence tools will be integrated in the under-development second version of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems which connects 17,000 police stations across India to a centralised online platform, the home ministry has told a parliamentary panel.

This statement of the ministry was part of the report of Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2024-25), chaired by Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, on the impact of emergence of artificial intelligence and related issues tabled Monday.

AI-Powered Criminal Profiling and Prediction

The National Crime Records Bureau has envisaged many usages of AI for under development CCTNS 2.0 including entity resolution and criminal profiling where system can "resolve" different cases to a common suspect and complete an overall criminal profile of a person based on FIR data present across various police stations within and across states, the ministry told the panel.

Another tool that is being contemplated is the integration of automatic prediction tool which can identify acts and section from FIR content using custom trained AI-LLM model, it said in its submission.

The AI will also help in predicting where crimes might happen and provide beat planning.

"Using Risk Terrain Modeling (RTM), combining crime history, social or cultural events and other local factors (e.g., drug hotspots)," it said.

The tool will also help identifying repeat offenders (history-sheeters) using AI techniques, ingesting offender lists and predicting risk scores for entities, it said.

Enhanced Surveillance and Cybercrime Detection

The artificial intelligence can also be used in automatic number plate recognition, AI-powered facial recognition technology with CCTV surveillance for identifying wanted criminals as well as for efficient traffic management, it said.

"AI is also helping security agencies in enhancing their capabilities for intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism efforts by rapidly analyzing vast datasets, detecting anomalies, predicting patterns, cross linkages etc., thereby improving decision-making, speed and accuracy in such areas of operations," it said.

The ministry also cited increasing use of AI in detection of online crimes through its anti-cyber crime unit Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

The agency, in collaboration with IIT Bombay, is exploring the use of AI to assign suspect scores to mule accounts by analysing behavioural and transactional patterns to help identify confirmed mule accounts.

"I4C is also engaging with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) to develop a model that provides real-time suspect scoring for financial transactions, enabling banks to flag and potentially stop fraudulent transactions proactively, thus offering a robust layer of defence against financial cybercrime," the ministry said.