Jammu Police Boosts Electronic Surveillance Skills to Tackle Modern Crime

Jammu Police is ramping up its electronic surveillance capabilities and training officers in technology-driven investigation to effectively combat modern crimes such as terrorism and cyber offences.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jammu IGP stresses the growing importance of technology in tackling modern crimes like terrorism and cyber offences.

Strengthening technical expertise of investigators is crucial for professional and evidence-based investigations.

Training programme focuses on electronic surveillance and technology-assisted investigation for police personnel.

The course aims to familiarise participants with modern tools and methods used in digital investigation and intelligence gathering.

Jammu Police is enhancing professional skills to deal with technology-enabled crime and security challenges.

Jammu IGP Bhim Sen Tuti on Friday emphasised the growing role of technology-driven investigation and electronic surveillance in tackling modern crimes, including terrorism, cyber offences and organised criminal activities.

He said strengthening the technical expertise of investigators is essential to ensure professional, evidence-based and legally sustainable investigations.

The IGP made these remarks while addressing a training programme on electronic surveillance for police personnel engaged in investigation.

Addressing the trainees, Tuti stressed the need to focus on technology-driven investigation and the use of electronic surveillance tools to effectively deal with emerging forms of crime.

He encouraged the participants to make the best use of the training programme and apply the knowledge gained in their respective districts and units.

Training Programme Details

During the programme, experts and senior officers will deliver lectures and conduct interactive sessions on various aspects of electronic surveillance and technology-assisted investigation. The training is aimed at familiarising participants with modern tools and methods used in digital investigation and intelligence gathering.

Officials said the course will also focus on enhancing the trainees' understanding of emerging technological challenges in policing and the role of surveillance and analytical tools in supporting field investigations and operational decision-making.

Officials from different districts of the Jammu zone are participating in the programme, which is part of the ongoing capacity-building initiatives of Jammu Police to improve professional skills in dealing with technology-enabled crime and security challenges.