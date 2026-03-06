HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Jammu Police Boosts Electronic Surveillance Skills to Tackle Modern Crime

Jammu Police Boosts Electronic Surveillance Skills to Tackle Modern Crime

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2026 23:54 IST

x

Jammu Police is ramping up its electronic surveillance capabilities and training officers in technology-driven investigation to effectively combat modern crimes such as terrorism and cyber offences.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jammu IGP stresses the growing importance of technology in tackling modern crimes like terrorism and cyber offences.
  • Strengthening technical expertise of investigators is crucial for professional and evidence-based investigations.
  • Training programme focuses on electronic surveillance and technology-assisted investigation for police personnel.
  • The course aims to familiarise participants with modern tools and methods used in digital investigation and intelligence gathering.
  • Jammu Police is enhancing professional skills to deal with technology-enabled crime and security challenges.

Jammu IGP Bhim Sen Tuti on Friday emphasised the growing role of technology-driven investigation and electronic surveillance in tackling modern crimes, including terrorism, cyber offences and organised criminal activities.

He said strengthening the technical expertise of investigators is essential to ensure professional, evidence-based and legally sustainable investigations.

 

The IGP made these remarks while addressing a training programme on electronic surveillance for police personnel engaged in investigation.

Addressing the trainees, Tuti stressed the need to focus on technology-driven investigation and the use of electronic surveillance tools to effectively deal with emerging forms of crime.

He encouraged the participants to make the best use of the training programme and apply the knowledge gained in their respective districts and units.

Training Programme Details

During the programme, experts and senior officers will deliver lectures and conduct interactive sessions on various aspects of electronic surveillance and technology-assisted investigation. The training is aimed at familiarising participants with modern tools and methods used in digital investigation and intelligence gathering.

Officials said the course will also focus on enhancing the trainees' understanding of emerging technological challenges in policing and the role of surveillance and analytical tools in supporting field investigations and operational decision-making.

Officials from different districts of the Jammu zone are participating in the programme, which is part of the ongoing capacity-building initiatives of Jammu Police to improve professional skills in dealing with technology-enabled crime and security challenges.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Jammu SSP Reviews Security, Crime Situation in District
Punjab Police Foil Terror Plot, Recover IED
Patna Police Nab Three in Separate Cyber Fraud Operations
Himachal Pradesh Police to Audit POSH Act Implementation
Himachal Pradesh Police to Audit POSH Act Implementation
Engineering Student Held in Mumbai for Sharing Terrorist Propaganda
Engineering Student Held in Mumbai for Sharing Terrorist Propaganda

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble1:01

Urfi Javed Stuns in Daring Lock-and-Key Ensemble

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's Grand Wedding 0:33

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's...

Shanaya's Casual Look Wins Hearts0:53

Shanaya's Casual Look Wins Hearts

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO