Amritpal reportedly held in police crackdown, Internet shut in Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: March 18, 2023 16:45 IST
Punjab Police is learnt to have launched a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh on Saturday detaining six of his supporters.

IMAGE: Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh at Golden Temple, in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

There were some reports suggesting that the self-styled Sikh preacher too had been detained near Nakodar but no official confirmation has come in this regard so far.

Internet services have been suspended across the state till 12 noon Sunday, said a senior official of the Home affairs department.

 

Amripal's cavalcade was intercepted by police in Mehatpur village in Jalandhar district on Saturday.

Some supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' chief shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.

A video also showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal).

Another supporter in a field shared a video in which he was claiming that policemen were after him.

A heavy police force was involved in the entire operation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police asked people to maintain peace and harmony.

'Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony Punjab Police is working to maintain Law & Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech,' it said in a tweet.

Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station in the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.

During the incident, six policemen including a Superintendent of Police rank officer had suffered injuries.

Who Is Propping Up Amritpal Singh?
Is Amritpal Singh The New Bhindranwale?
'Why hasn't Amritpal Singh been arrested?'
Rahul won't apologise, JPC demand non-negotiable: Cong
Rains, hailstorm hit parts of Delhi; IMD predicts more
10,000 cops raid Imran Khan's house, dozens arrested
If judges appoint EC, who'll do judicial work: Rijiju
