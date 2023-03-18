Intel agencies keep close watch on Punjab situation

Intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on the Punjab Police operation to arrest Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his aides.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

A senior official said that the state had sought several companies of paramilitary forces and these have been provided to maintain law and order situation.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation unfolding in Punjab. Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and other agencies are on their toes and regularly updating regarding the situation in Punjab," he said.

Another officer informed that additional companies of paramilitary, which were sought by the state government, have been deployed at various checkpoints and other locations in Punjab to deal with any law and order situation.

"We are keeping a close watch on developments and reporting it to seniors in Delhi. Agencies are keeping a watch on social media posts. We have come across several objectionable posts and memes that might have been shared by ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) operatives from Pakistan," he said.

The agencies have got reports of Amritpal Singh's connection with Pakistan's ISI.

A source informed that when Amritpal Singh, who now heads 'Waris Punjab De', was in Dubai, he was in close touch with Jaswant Singh rode, brother of militant and chief of Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) Lakhbir Singh Rode.

Amritpal Singh's treasurer Basant Singh Daulatpura was getting funds from Pakistan.

Security agencies have been keeping a close watch on the activities of Amritpal Singh since he came to Punjab last year.

Punjab Police were alerted about his activities regularly.

Punjab Police has requested people to maintain peace and harmony.

The police are working to maintain law and order and have requested people not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech.