Supporters of Khalistan sympathiser clash with police in Amritsar

Supporters of Khalistan sympathiser clash with police in Amritsar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 23, 2023 16:36 IST
The supporters of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh Thursday clashed with police and stormed into a police complex in Punjab's Amritsar district, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates.

Police had booked Singh and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping a man.

Carrying swords and other arms, scores of supporters led by Singh had assembled at the police station in Ajnala in Amritsar. They broke the barricades put up by police.

 

Heavy security arrangements were made at the police station as the protesters began a dharna in the complex.

A case was registered against Singh, a self-styled preacher, and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Varinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

Amritpal Singh had reportedly issued a threat recently to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De' organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
