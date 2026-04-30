Punjab Police Busts ISI-Backed Espionage Modules

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled two ISI-backed espionage networks utilising advanced Chinese CCTV technology to relay sensitive military site footage to handlers in Pakistan.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Punjab Police dismantle two ISI-backed espionage modules using Chinese-made CCTV cameras.

The modules used solar-powered CCTV cameras to transmit live feeds of sensitive military locations to Pakistan.

Operatives strategically installed SIM-based cameras to monitor defence establishments.

Arrests made in Jalandhar and Kapurthala, with recovery of cameras, phones, and SIM cards.

A Pakistan-based handler provided funds for camera installation and was involved in drug smuggling.

The Punjab Police on Thursday said it has busted two espionage modules backed by ISI, which were using high-tech, China-made solar powered CCTV cameras to transmit live feeds of sensitive military locations to Pakistan-based handlers.

Espionage Module Details

A module was busted by the Counter Intelligence Wing in Jalandhar with the arrest of one operative and recovery of one China-made CCTV camera along with USB connecting solar plate with 4G connectivity from his possession.

The other module was dismantled by the Kapurthala Police in a joint operation with a central agency resulting in the arrest of two individuals and recovery of four mobile phones linked to foreign handlers, and also one Sim-based CCTV camera and one WiFi set, they said.

Official Statements

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said these modules were strategically installing SIM-based and solar-powered CCTV cameras at various locations to monitor sensitive sites, including establishments linked to defence forces, and transmitting live footage to Pakistan-based handlers through mobile applications.

"These Chinese cameras are ideal for off-grid surveillance as they operate via 4G connectivity and solar power, bypassing the need for traditional wiring," he pointed out.

Accused Identified

The arrested accused in the Counter Intelligence operation has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, a resident of village Sahanke in Ferozepur.

In the second operation conducted by Kapurthala Police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Sona, a resident of Dona Mattar in Ferozepur and Sandeep Singh alias Sonu, a resident of village Chhanga Khurd in Ferozepur.

Investigation Details

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, Simratpal Singh Dhindsa, sharing details of the Jalandhar operation, said that following the arrest of Sukhwinder Singh, police recovered one CCTV camera along with solar plate and a SIM card.

Providing details on the Kapurthala module, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kapurthala Gaurav Toora said based on secret information regarding surveillance near the Army Cantt, a shop was raided in Model Town, Kapurthala.

The arrested accused had rented the shop to install a SIM-based camera on a nearby pole to monitor military movements, he said.

Financial and Criminal Links

"The investigation has also revealed that a Pakistan-based handler, identified as 'Fauji,' provided Rs 35,000 to the accused for the camera installation," said the SSP.

He further added that accused Sandeep Singh was also involved in drug smuggling, having received Rs 50,000 for distributing one kg heroin sent via drones by the same Pakistani handler.

In this regard, two separate cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secret Act at Police Station City Kapurthala and Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar'Â have been registered.