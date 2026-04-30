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Punjab Police Busts ISI-Backed Espionage Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 14:54 IST

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Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an ISI-backed espionage module, arresting a key operative and seizing surveillance equipment used to monitor sensitive locations, highlighting ongoing security concerns.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantle an espionage module backed by Pakistan's ISI.
  • Key operative, Sukhwinder Singh, arrested in Ferozepur.
  • China-made solar CCTV equipment with 4G connectivity recovered.
  • CCTV cameras were used to monitor sensitive sites and transmit footage to Pakistan.
  • Investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the espionage network.

The Punjab Police on Thursday said it has busted an espionage module backed by Pakistan's ISI with the arrest of its key operative from Ferozepur.

Surveillance Equipment Recovered

The Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police in Jalandhar also recovered China-made solar CCTV equipment with 4G connectivity from Kapurthala, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

 

The accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha of Ferozepur, he said.

Espionage Activities Uncovered

Investigation revealed that the accused, along with his associates, had been installing these solar-powered CCTV cameras at various locations to monitor sensitive sites, including establishments linked to the Army, and transmitting live footage to Pakistan-based handlers through mobile applications, Yadav said in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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