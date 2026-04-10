Inter-State Terror Module Busted in Delhi, Linked to Pakistan's ISI

Delhi Police dismantled a Pakistan-backed terror module involved in espionage and arms smuggling, exposing a covert surveillance network targeting sensitive military locations across multiple states.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police busted an inter-state terror and espionage module with alleged links to Pakistan's ISI and Babbar Khalsa International.

The module operated a covert surveillance network using solar-powered CCTV cameras near sensitive military locations in Punjab and Rajasthan.

Eleven individuals were arrested in coordinated strikes, revealing a conspiracy involving espionage, arms smuggling, and reconnaissance of critical defence installations.

The accused transmitted real-time CCTV feeds to Pakistan-based handlers using SIM cards obtained with fake identities.

The module was also involved in arms trafficking and planning potential terror attacks on security establishments.

Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted an inter-state terror, arms and espionage module allegedly backed by handlers from Pakistan and its intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence, an official said on Friday.

The team uncovered a covert surveillance network involving solar-powered CCTV cameras installed near sensitive military locations across Punjab and Rajasthan, the official said.

The operation, carried out in two coordinated strikes, led to the arrest of 11 accused and exposed a larger conspiracy linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International, he said.

The module was engaged in espionage, arms smuggling and reconnaissance of critical defence installations, posing a serious threat to national security.

Surveillance Network Details

Investigations revealed that the accused had installed at least nine solar-powered SIMs in CCTV cameras at strategically significant locations, particularly in areas witnessing frequent movement of Army and paramilitary forces.

"These locations included Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Patiala and Moga in Punjab, as well as Ambala in Haryana, Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, and Bikaner and Alwar in Rajasthan," Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

The officer said these locations are considered highly sensitive due to regular troop movements, proximity to international borders, and the presence of key Army cantonments and logistical corridors. The CCTV feeds were being transmitted in real time to Pakistan-based handlers through mobile applications using SIM cards procured on fake identities.

According to the police, the module was working under direct instructions from Pakistan-based operatives, who were coordinating espionage activities through encrypted communication platforms.

"The accused were tasked with capturing visuals of defence establishments, monitoring troop movements, and relaying critical information across the border," said the Additional CP Kushwah.

He said the installation of solar-powered CCTV cameras near such sensitive zones indicates a well-planned and sustained surveillance attempt aimed at tracking movement patterns of security forces.

Arrests and Recoveries

The first operation, led by teams of the Northern Range of the Special Cell, resulted in the arrest of six accused from Punjab and Delhi. Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police recovered nine CCTV cameras, four pistols, including three foreign-made weapons and 24 live cartridges.

"The second operation, conducted by the Southwestern Range on inputs from Military Intelligence, led to the arrest of five more accused from Punjab who were actively involved in reconnaissance missions and sharing sensitive visuals of Army and BSF installations," he added.

Modus Operandi

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were lured into the network through monetary incentives generated from cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics. They were also involved in arranging logistics such as SIM cards, transportation and installation of surveillance equipment at identified locations.

"One of the key accused, identified as Manpreet Singh from Tarn Taran in Punjab, was in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers and played a central role in coordinating arms deliveries and facilitating communication channels. He had received consignments of foreign-made weapons and distributed them among operatives as per instructions," the officer said.

Another accused, Anmol, along with his associate Sahil, was responsible for physically installing the CCTV cameras at multiple sites. Investigators found that these installations were deliberately positioned to capture movement near Army cantonments, border roads and other high-security zones.

Police further said that the module had also been tasked with recruiting local youths and expanding its network to sustain long-term espionage operations. Some of the accused were involved in conducting recce of Army cantonments and sharing photographs and videos with handlers across the border.

"The use of solar-powered devices ensured uninterrupted surveillance even in remote areas without direct power supply, making detection difficult," Additional CP Kushwah said, adding that the technological aspect of the operation points to external guidance and support.

Apart from espionage, the probe also uncovered an arms trafficking network wherein Pakistan-based handlers directed Indian operatives to receive and distribute illegal weapons. Funds generated from these activities were being routed through digital payment platforms and used to finance further operations.

The arrests have also averted a potential terror strike, with inputs suggesting that the module was planning attacks on security establishments using grenades and other means. The crackdown has led to the unearthing of multiple interconnected networks involving espionage, arms smuggling and terror planning.

"Security agencies are now analysing digital evidence, including mobile phones and data retrieved from the CCTV systems, to identify additional links and possible sleeper cells. Further investigation is underway," he said.