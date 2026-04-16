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How Punjab Police Busted an ISI-Backed Terror Module

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 10:19 IST

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Punjab Police successfully dismantled a Pakistan ISI-backed terror module, arresting one suspect and recovering a cache of weapons, including hand grenades and foreign-made pistols, preventing a potential attack.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Punjab Police busted a terror module allegedly backed by Pakistan's ISI.
  • One person was arrested, and four hand grenades were recovered during the operation.
  • Two foreign-made pistols and ammunition were also seized by the Counter Intelligence Wing.
  • The arrested individual was reportedly acting on instructions from handlers based abroad.
  • The suspect is linked to a terror module involved in a recent grenade attack in Chandigarh.

The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a terror module backed by Pakistan's ISI with the arrest of one person and recovery of four hand grenades.

In a joint operation of the State Special Operations cells of Amritsar and Mohali, the Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police also recovered two foreign-made pistols along with ammunition, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was acting on the instructions of foreign-based handlers and has links with the terror module involved in the recent grenade attack in Chandigarh, Yadav said in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar, the DGP said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify, track and apprehend other members of the module.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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