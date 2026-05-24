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Punjab ASI Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Amritsar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 12:56 IST

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A Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector was fatally shot in Amritsar by unidentified assailants, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deadly attack.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police ASI Joga Singh was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Amritsar.
  • The assailants, riding a motorcycle, fled the scene after the shooting.
  • ASI Joga Singh was on his way to duty on a scooter and in uniform when the incident occurred.
  • Police are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity and road rage.
  • CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the assailants involved in the Amritsar shooting.

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector near Hamja village in the Majitha assembly constituency here on Sunday, police said.

The body of ASI Joga Singh, bearing a gunshot injury, was found near the Fatehgarh Churian-Majithia road.

 

Investigation Launched Into Amritsar Police Officer Killing

Police said the attackers fled the spot after killing the ASI. The incident took place while the ASI was on his way to duty on a scooter and was in his uniform at the time.

Joga Singh was a resident of Ganike Bangarh village, they said.

Police Efforts To Identify The Assailants

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), Suhail Mir Qasim said police received information about the body of ASI Joga Singh early Sunday.

A police team, led by the Station House Officer of Majithia police station, reached the spot soon after the information was received. A forensic team also examined the scene, the SSP said.

Police are examining the CCTV camera footage of the nearby areas to trace the assailants.

Possible Motives Being Explored In Punjab Shooting

The body was later shifted to the Civil Hospital.

"We are exploring all angles, including personal enmity, road rage, or any other possible angle," said the SSP, who also visited the spot where the body was found.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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