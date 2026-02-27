HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Punjab Police Arrests Third Suspect in Gurdaspur Policemen Murder Case

Punjab Police Arrests Third Suspect in Gurdaspur Policemen Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2026 20:35 IST

x

Punjab Police have successfully apprehended the third suspect, Inderjit Singh, in connection with the brutal Gurdaspur policemen murder case, which allegedly involves ISI-backed handlers from Pakistan.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Punjab Police arrested Inderjit Singh, the third accused in the murder of two policemen in Gurdaspur.
  • The two policemen were found dead with gunshot wounds near the International Border with Pakistan.
  • The accused are allegedly linked to Pakistan-based handlers backed by the ISI.
  • One of the accused was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police after escaping custody.

Punjab Police on Friday said it has arrested the third accused involved in the murder of two policemen found dead in Gurdaspur on February 22.

Gurdaspur SSP Aditya said the accused, Inderjit Singh, was arrested in Amritsar.

 

On February 22, ASI Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a checkpost at Adhian village, about 2 km from the International Border with Pakistan, in Gurdaspur district.

Police later identified Ranjit Singh (19), Inderjit Singh (21) and Dilawar Singh (19) for their alleged involvement in the killings, allegedly at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers backed by the spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

While Dilawar was arrested earlier, Ranjit was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police on Wednesday after he fled from their custody.

The bodies of the two cops were discovered by Adhian village sarpanch Kamaljeet Singh around 8.15 am on February 22.

The area where the bodies were found is a hotbed of heroin smuggling and arms drop-offs by drones from across the border.

Police had then said that Dilawar and Ranjit were in touch with their ISI handlers, who assigned them the task to attack and kill policemen.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

defencecrime&Terror

RELATED STORIES

Punjab BJP Seeks Probe into Accused's Death in Gurdaspur Policemen Murder Case
Punjab BJP Seeks Probe into Accused's Death in Gurdaspur Policemen Murder Case
Pak gangster posts video of Gurdaspur cop killing; TTK owns responsibility
Pak gangster posts video of Gurdaspur cop killing; TTK owns responsibility
Akali Dal, Congress Leaders Visit Family of Man Killed in Gurdaspur Encounter
Akali Dal, Congress Leaders Visit Family of Man Killed in Gurdaspur Encounter
Punjab Police Nab Two with Illegal Weapons; Pakistan Link Suspected
Punjab Police Nab Two with Illegal Weapons; Pakistan Link Suspected
Pak-backed drug cartel busted in Punjab; soldier, ex-cop among 6 held
Pak-backed drug cartel busted in Punjab; soldier, ex-cop among 6 held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita & amp kids1:05

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita...

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after wedding0:47

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after...

VIDEO: Massive Earthquake Jolts Kolkata1:35

VIDEO: Massive Earthquake Jolts Kolkata

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO