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Punjab Police Officer Found Dead In Amritsar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 10:51 IST

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A Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector was found dead with a gunshot wound in Amritsar, prompting a thorough investigation by senior police officials into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police ASI Joga Singh found dead near Amritsar with a gunshot wound.
  • Senior police officials are investigating the death of the Punjab police officer.
  • Police are exploring all possible angles, including personal enmity and road rage, in the Punjab cop's death.
  • A forensic team examined the scene where the Punjab Police ASI's body was found.

The body of a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector with a gunshot injury was found near the Fatehgarh Churian-Majithia road in Amritsar on Sunday, an officer said.

Police Investigation Launched

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), Suhail Mir Qasim said police received information about the body of ASI Joga Singh early Sunday.

 

A police team, led by the Station House Officer of Majithia police station, reached the spot soon after the information was received. A forensic team also examined the scene, the SSP said.

The body was later shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Exploring Possible Motives

"We are exploring all angles, including personal enmity, road rage, or any other possible angle," said the SSP, who also visited the spot where the body was found.

Police said further investigation into the matter was underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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