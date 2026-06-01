Punjab Police To Boost Security With Increased Checkpoints

Punjab Police are set to enhance public safety by increasing checkpoints and patrolling across the state, focusing on deterring criminal elements and dismantling drug trade networks.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Punjab DGP orders increased police presence and patrolling.

Strategic checkpoints and mobile patrols to enhance public confidence.

Focus on choking the money supply of the drug trade.

Stringent legal action against illegal hawala operators.

Emphasis on people-friendly policing and police-public partnership.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday issued directions for strengthening police presence and patrolling through strategic checkpoints, mobile patrols, vehicle checking and effective area domination for enhancing public confidence and ensuring secure environment.

Increased Security Measures Across Punjab

The DGP was chairing a state-level law and order review meeting in virtual mode with senior officers including special DGPs, additional DGPs, inspectors general of police, DIGs, commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) at his office here.

The primary focus of the deliberations was to emphasise the core policing priorities of the Punjab government, review the crime situation, and intensify area domination across the state, according to an official release.

"I've directed all CPs and SSPs to increase police 'nakas' (checkpoints) in their respective jurisdictions. Maximum vehicles should be thoroughly checked at these nakas, and mobile patrolling must be intensified to deter criminal elements and ensure a foolproof security blanket across Punjab," said Yadav.

He also directed district police chiefs to ensure the deployment of maximum force on the ground to instill a strong sense of safety and confidence among the general public.

Focus on Drug Trade and Hawala Networks

During the meeting, the DGP also comprehensively reviewed the progress of Punjab government's two flagship initiatives --Â 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' and 'Gangstran Te Vaar'.

Revealing a major strategic shift, Yadav said that the Punjab Police is heavily focusing on choking the money supply of the drug trade by taking stringent legal action against illegal hawala operators.

"Our investigation and operational focus is on targeting the money suppliers who route funding through Middle East countries to send it to Pakistan using illicit hawala networks. These networks channelizing the funds of the drug trade will be completely dismantled, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice swiftly," the DGP added.

People-Friendly Policing Initiatives

Laying strong emphasis on people-friendly policing, he instructed all CPs and SSPs to work on increasing interaction between the general public and the police force.

District police heads have also been asked to hold frequent meetings with various local associations, citizens, and Village Defence Committees to strengthen the crucial police-public partnership.