Amritpal Singh hiding at a religious place? Punjab DGP says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 10, 2023 12:01 IST
Those wanted by the law should submit to the process of law and the hard-earned peace in the state would not be allowed to be disturbed, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said Monday as radical preacher Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run.

Yadav visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar Monday.

Speaking to reporters there, he said police will nab whosoever is wanted by the law and it is better that such people submit to the law.

Amid reports that Amritpal might have taken shelter at a religious place, DGP Yadav said religious places should not be used for personal reasons. "Religious places should not be misused," he noted.

The Punjab police chief further said that hard-earned peace in the state would not be allowed to be disturbed.

 

"Whosoever mischievous elements, who have the support of ISI, and are trying to disturb peace in Punjab, their designs will not be allowed to succeed," Yadav said, adding that the "situation is quite normal here in Punjab".

"Our Punjabi brothers who are living in the US and Canada, I want to tell you that there is absolute peace in Punjab," he said.

Whosoever is needed by the law, should submit to the process of law and everybody has a legal right and there is a legal process, Yadav said, apparently referring to Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal who has been hoodwinking the police since March 18 when a crackdown was launched against him and his aides.

The police chief also appealed to people not to fall prey to rumours. "We will maintain peace in Punjab. We will deal with mischievous elements sternly."

Amritpal Singh escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
