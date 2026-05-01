How Punjab Is Strengthening Public Safety And Rural Economy

The Punjab Cabinet has approved a comprehensive overhaul of its forensic science capabilities and a new farm stay policy, aiming to bolster public safety and stimulate rural tourism across the state.

Key Points Punjab establishes Directorate of Forensic Science Services for faster crime investigations.

New farm stay policy aims to boost farmer incomes and promote rural tourism in Punjab.

Mobile Forensic Units will be established in each Police District for crime scene investigation.

The farm stay policy encourages sustainable tourism practices and eco-friendly construction.

Amendments to the Societies Registration Act aim to streamline regulatory frameworks.

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday took a series of decisions focused on strengthening public safety, boosting rural incomes, and improving regulatory frameworks, with approvals for a revamped forensic science system, a new farm stay policy, an official statement said.

"In a significant decision aimed at ensuring public safety through speedy investigations of crime through efficient evidence processing, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday gave nod for establishment of Directorate of Forensic Science Services in Punjab," it said.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Mann.

The Directorate of Forensic Services (DFS), Punjab, earlier known as Forensic Science Laboratory, Punjab, will be under the control of the Department of Home Affairs.

The nomenclature of Regional Testing Forensic Science Laboratories will now be Regional Forensic Science Laboratories working under DFS, while the Chief Chemical Examiner Laboratory, Kharar will be integrated into DFS as a Special Toxicology Division.

Strengthening Forensic Capabilities

The forensic capacity will be strengthened through creation of new technical divisions including DNA, ballistics and cyber forensics, at Regional Science Laboratories in Amritsar, Bathinda and Ludhiana.

Twenty-eight Mobile Forensic Units will be established, with one Mobile Forensic Van operating in each Police District under the supervision of a scientific officer (crime scene).

Farm Stay Policy to Boost Rural Tourism

In another decision, the cabinet has given concurrence to the farm stay policy 2026 to boost farmer incomes and rural tourism. The policy aims to promote farm-based experiential tourism while creating sustainable and supplementary income opportunities for farmers across Punjab.

The policy leverages Punjab's strong agrarian base, rich rural culture and hospitality traditions, positioning farm stays as an important pillar of inclusive and responsible tourism development.

The policy is farmer-centric and enables farmers to utilise a small portion of their agricultural land to offer authentic rural experiences, farm-based accommodation, local cuisine and cultural activities without disturbing primary agricultural practices, the statement said.

By providing an enabling and simplified regulatory framework, the policy reduces procedural hurdles, promotes ease of doing business, and encourages rural households, particularly youth, to participate in tourism-linked entrepreneurship alongside farming.

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Practices

The policy emphasises sustainability through eco-friendly construction, waste management, water conservation, and promotion of organic and natural farming practices.

This policy further aims to generate rural employment, enhance farmer incomes, reduce agrarian distress, and create vibrant village-level economic activity, while offering visitors an immersive experience of Punjab's countryside, traditions and way of life.

The cabinet also gave consent to The Societies Registration (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2026 by amending the Societies Registration Act, 1860. The bill will be placed before the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for approval of the state legislature.