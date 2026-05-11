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Home  » News » Punjab BJP Condemns AAP's Alleged Hooliganism, Warns Of Bengal-Like Conditions

Punjab BJP Condemns AAP's Alleged Hooliganism, Warns Of Bengal-Like Conditions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 11, 2026 23:22 IST

The Punjab BJP has accused AAP of engaging in 'hooliganism' and corruption, sparking a political clash and raising concerns about the state's governance.

Photograph: @ArvindKejriwal/X

Photograph: @ArvindKejriwal/X

Key Points

  • Punjab BJP accuses AAP of 'hooliganism' at BJP district offices in multiple locations.
  • BJP warns against AAP creating 'Mamata Banerjee-style Bengal-like conditions' in Punjab.
  • Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticises AAP government in Punjab for alleged corrupt practices.
  • Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Punjab and Chandigarh as part of a money laundering probe.
  • BJP asserts that investigations into corruption will continue despite alleged attacks on BJP offices.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday accused the AAP workers of indulging in "hooliganism" at BJP district offices at several places including Amritsar, Batala, Tarn Taran, and Ludhiana.

BJP Alleges AAP Violence and Intimidation

Jakhar further said that the AAP would not be allowed to create "Mamata Banerjee-style Bengal-like conditions" in Punjab.

 

He alleged that BJP would strongly resist what he described as "violence and intimidation" allegedly being carried out by AAP with the support of the police machinery.

Speaking to the media here, Punjab BJP leader Jakhar said AAP's "goondaism" could not silence the voice of the people.

BJP Warns Officials Against Misuse of Power

Jakhar cautioned police and civil officers, reminding them that they are paid from the state treasury and are accountable to the people of Punjab, not to any political party.

He said officials must work according to the law and warned that anyone misusing their position would face action at the appropriate time.

ED Raids and Corruption Allegations

Addressing AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Jakhar stated that "attacks" on the BJP offices would not stop raids by the Enforcement Directorate.

He asserted that wherever corruption has taken place, investigations will continue and every corrupt individual will eventually be brought to account.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of indulging in corrupt practices as he referred to recent raid operations by the Enforcement Directorate in the state.

Haryana CM Criticises AAP Government

Saini alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government, which was indulging in corruption, should have focused on people's welfare and state's development.

"Money was thrown from a (residential) tower and they (AAP) say nothing wrong was done," said Saini while referring to the recent ED raids.

"(Bhagwant) Mann's files are not small. A big bundle of files of Bhagwant Mann and (Arvind) Kejriwal is there, all these files will open," he said.

Details of the ED Investigation

The ED on May 7 conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab and Chandigarh as part of a money laundering probe against two realty groups on charges of fraudulent change of land use and duping investors.

The agency searched about a dozen locations in Mohali (SAS Nagar) and Chandigarh linked to the Suntec City project (developed by ICHBS or Indian Cooperative Housing Building Society), its promoter Ajay Sehgal, ABS Townships, Altus Space Builders, Dhir Constructions and associates under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Two bags were flung onto the ground from a window of the Western Towers, a high-rise residential building in Mohali's Kharar area.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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