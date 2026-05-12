BJP Accuses AAP Of Bengal-Like Tactics In Punjab

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar accuses the Aam Aadmi Party of orchestrating attacks on BJP offices, sparking political tensions and demands for investigation.

Key Points Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar accuses AAP of orchestrating attacks on BJP offices across Punjab.

Jakhar warns against AAP creating 'Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal-like conditions' in Punjab.

BJP demands action and investigation into the alleged conspiracy behind the attacks on party offices.

Jakhar questions AAP's moral authority to oppose ED and CBI actions against corruption.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of orchestrating attacks on his party's offices in the state and demanded action against those responsible.

He also warned that the BJP will not allow the ruling party to create "Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal-like conditions" in Punjab.

BJP Alleges Planned Conspiracy Behind Attacks

Jakhar claimed that under a "well-planned conspiracy", BJP offices in Ludhiana, Batala, Tarn Taran and Zirakpur (in Mohali district) were attacked on Monday, with some miscreants throwing ink at party leaders and vandalising the offices.

Jakhar, accompanied by a delegation of party leaders including Subhash Sharma, Parminder Singh Brar, Sanjeev Vashisht and Vineet Joshi, met Mohali senior superintendent of police and sought action against people who engaged in hooliganism in the BJP offices.

Slamming AAP, Jakhar alleged that it is creating a situation in Punjab similar to that in West Bengal before the announcement of the assembly poll results in the eastern state.

"Whatever happened with the BJP offices in Ludhiana, Batala, Tarn Taran and Zirakpur on Monday was done under a well-thought-out conspiracy. Our offices were attacked, and ink was thrown," Jakhar told reporters in Mohali.

"It was done quite systematically. Someone must have been behind this," he said.

Demands For Investigation And Accountability

Demanding an action in the matter, the BJP leader said the police investigation should focus on finding people who "orchestrated" these attacks.

"Let us know who gave the orders -- whether it was the local leadership of the AAP or its leadership in Delhi. We want them to be exposed. Nobody should go unpunished," he said.

In Tarn Taran, 10-12 unidentified individuals stormed into the BJP office on Monday, raised slogans against the party and threw ink in the office. In Ludhiana too, tension prevailed after some unidentified men threw black ink at BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi.

Questions Raised On Corruption And Accountability

Responding to a question on CBI raid on the office of the vigilance department, Jakhar said that when the department, which works directly under the chief minister and is responsible for preventing corruption, itself becomes involved in corrupt activities, then CBI intervention becomes necessary.

He questioned what moral basis AAP leaders had to oppose ED and CBI action against corruption.

He added that the law is equal for everyone, and it is this fear of the law that has forced Delhi leaders to stay at the Mohali rest house.

Every file will be opened and everyone will be held accountable, said Jakhar.

During investigation of the suspended DIG H S Bhullar case, the CBI must have uncovered leads regarding several officers and middlemen, and the agency would proceed according to the law, said Jakhar.

He again warned officers who had allegedly forgotten their accountability towards the law and the people of Punjab and had instead started acting as political workers of AAP.

The state BJP chief said every honest officer working according to rules deserves respect, but anyone behaving like a political agent would certainly face action.