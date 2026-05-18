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Home  » News » Pune Man Attacks Wife With Acid Over Suspected Affair

Pune Man Attacks Wife With Acid Over Suspected Affair

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 22:12 IST

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In a shocking incident in Pune, a man is accused of attacking his wife with acid, fuelled by suspicions of infidelity, leading to a police investigation and raising concerns about domestic violence.

Key Points

  • A Pune man is accused of attacking his wife with floor cleaning acid due to suspicions of an affair.
  • The incident occurred on April 20 in Uruli Kanchan, Pune, but was reported to police nearly a month later.
  • The man allegedly prevented his wife from seeking medical treatment after the assault.
  • Police have registered a case against the man under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A man working as a welder allegedly thrashed his 25-year-old wife and poured floor cleaning acid on her private parts in Pune district on suspicion that she was having an affair, police said on Monday.

After subjecting her to cruelty, the man stopped his wife from receiving treatment for injuries caused by the assault and acid attack at their home in rural Pune and threatened her with dire consequences if she approached police or revealed about the incident to anyone, they said.

 

Details of the Acid Attack Incident

The savage incident took place on April 20 in the Uruli Kanchan area, but came to light nearly a month later when the woman approached police on May 15 and lodged a complaint against her husband.

"As per the complaint, the man, who works as a welder, used to suspect that his wife was having an affair. On April 20, he returned from work and started assaulting her in a fit of rage. He then poured floor cleaning acid on her genitals and warned her of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone," said Sachin Wangande, senior inspector at the Uruli Kanchan police station.

Victim Prevented From Seeking Treatment

The woman pleaded her husband to take her to hospital, but he did not allow her to seek medical treatment, he said.

"Recently, the woman managed to go to her parents' house in Solapur district where she narrated the incident to them. She returned to Uruli Kanchan, approached the police and lodged a complaint," said the Inspector.

Legal Action Taken

Based on her complaint, an offence has been registered against the man under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), along with other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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