News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Spurned man throws acid on colleague in Bengaluru, arrested

Spurned man throws acid on colleague in Bengaluru, arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 10, 2022 17:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man allegedly threw acid on a woman for turning down his marriage proposal at Sarakki in Bengaluru on Friday morning, the police said.

IMAGE: An acid attack victim displays a placard during a protest against the Hyderabad rape-murder case and crime against women, in New Delhi, December 3, 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 32-year-old woman, a divorcee with three children, sustained burns in her right eye and is under treatment in a private hospital, they said.

The accused Ahmed, aged 36, has been arrested.

 

The two were working in a factory producing incense products and had known each other for the past three years.

According to the police, Ahmed had been pestering the woman, also from his community, to marry him for the past many weeks.

She, however, repeatedly spurned his plea. On Friday he threw acid on her at Sarakki road junction near JP Nagar.

The incident comes on the heels of an acid attack on a woman in Bengaluru two months ago.

The accused was subsequently arrested from Tamil Nadu.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Acid attack victims to get quota in central govt jobs
Acid attack victims to get quota in central govt jobs
UP: 3 women cops suspended after taking selfies with acid attack victim
UP: 3 women cops suspended after taking selfies with acid attack victim
An acid attack survivor's BOLD message for India
An acid attack survivor's BOLD message for India
China mulls forced pregnancy to tackle low birth rate
China mulls forced pregnancy to tackle low birth rate
Maha RS polls: MVA, BJP claim violation of rules
Maha RS polls: MVA, BJP claim violation of rules
Policemen hurt in Ranchi protests against Nupur Sharma
Policemen hurt in Ranchi protests against Nupur Sharma
Curfew in 2 J-K districts amid communal tension
Curfew in 2 J-K districts amid communal tension
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

UP shocker: Gang rape survivor attacked for 5th time

UP shocker: Gang rape survivor attacked for 5th time

Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case

Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances